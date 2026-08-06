Air India's CEO pick was earlier chosen to lead Pakistan's largest airline

Before being named to lead Air India , former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam had been selected to head Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country's national flag carrier and largest airline, reports published last month said.

On Wednesday, Air India appointed Gebremariam as its chief executive officer, ending Campbell Wilson's tenure at the helm of the Tata Group-owned airline.

What did the reports say?

A Bloomberg report dated July 9 said PIA had shortlisted Gebremariam as its chief executive and was aiming to announce the appointment after completing the required formalities.

The report, citing a person familiar with the matter, said the airline was awaiting the completion of official processes before making the decision public.

Two days later, on July 11, Arab News reported that PIA had selected Gebremariam as its new chief executive, citing two officials familiar with the development.

"The PIA would not announce his name until all the security clearances are not completed," a PIA official told Arab News on condition of anonymity. A major shareholder also confirmed the appointment to the Saudi newspaper, saying: "He (Tewolde) has been hired. He is a very capable person and has done a lot of turnarounds."

Appointment linked to PIA's revival plans

The reported appointment came shortly after Pakistan completed the first phase of the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIACL). According to Arab News, the Arif Habib Group-led consortium injected fresh equity into the airline to support fleet expansion, route growth and operational improvements.

Bloomberg reported that Gebremariam's appointment was expected to support the new owners' efforts to revive the loss-making carrier. The report said the consortium planned to rebuild PIA's market share by introducing more direct flights and expanding its fleet to 38 aircraft.

Gebremariam's track record at Ethiopian Airlines

Gebremariam led Ethiopian Airlines Group for 11 years after spending more than three decades with the airline.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he served the aviation group for more than 37 years and oversaw its expansion into Africa's largest aviation group. During his tenure, annual revenue increased from $1 billion to $5 billion, passenger traffic rose from 3 million to 12 million, and the airline expanded its international network from 64 to 128 destinations.

His profile also says Ethiopian Airlines became Africa's first operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in 2012 and the continent's first Airbus A350 operator in 2016. The airline also joined Star Alliance during his tenure.

After leaving Ethiopian Airlines, Gebremariam founded TGM Advisory Services LLC and currently serves as a senior strategic adviser at Delta Air Lines, according to his LinkedIn profile.