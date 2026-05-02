Saturday, May 02, 2026 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India CEO search narrows to Vinod Kannan, Nipun Aggarwal: Report

Air India CEO search narrows to Vinod Kannan, Nipun Aggarwal: Report

Singapore Airlines holds a roughly 25% stake in Air India, with the rest owned by Tata Sons

Air India

Air India (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI, May 2
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Singapore Airlines executive Vinod Kannan and Air India's commercial head Nipun Aggarwal are the two frontrunners ​to become the new CEO of Air India, two ​sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The development suggests the search for ‌a new CEO to lead India's second-largest airline is nearing completion, after New Zealander Campbell Wilson said last month he had resigned as the airline faced persistent losses and regulatory scrutiny.

The board of Tata Sons, the majority owner of the airline, is discussing both names, one of the sources said. No final decision has been taken and it is possible another candidate may emerge as the favorite.

 

A spokesperson for Tata Sons did not respond to a request for comment. Air India declined to comment. Aggarwal and Kannan did not respond to text ‌messages seeking comment.

Singapore Airlines holds a roughly 25 per cent stake in Air India, with the rest owned by Tata Sons.

Also Read

Corporate governance,Corporate law,Information governance,Management,Records management,Tata Sons,Non-bank financial institution,Reserve Bank of India,NBFC and MFI in India,Banks (NEC),Management Consulting Services,Consumer Goods Conglomerates,Elect

RBI should direct Tata Sons to list by March 2027: InGovern Research

Air India

Air India to cut int'l flights till July on fuel surge, airspace curbs

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Govt issues SOP for hub-spoke model for int'l flights; A-I trials in June

Noida International Airport, Airport, Noida Airport

High costs, connectivity major issues at Noida airport: IndiGo, Air Indiapremium

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal after technical snag

The choice of a new CEO comes at a crucial time for Air India, which is grappling with heavy losses, heightened regulatory scrutiny after a deadly crash last year, and operational disruptions from the Iran war, which has driven up costs and compounded the effects of Pakistan's airspace ban.

Pakistan banned Indian ​carriers from its airspace last April following military tension between the two neighbours.

Kannan, who currently serves ‌as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Singapore Airlines, was previously the CEO of Vistara, the former joint venture between Tata and Singapore ​Airlines that ‌was merged into Air India.

An aviation veteran, Kannan began his career with Singapore Airlines in ‌2001 and has since held a range of roles across the airline.

Aggarwal joined Air India in January 2022 after the loss-making airline was taken over by Tata ‌Sons ​from the Indian ​government. He has played a key role in the transformation of several Tata Group companies between 2017 and 2022, according to Air India's website.

He ‌also previously worked ​in investment banking with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indigo

IndiGo cuts int'l capacity for May by 17%, among worst hit globallypremium

Navi Mumbai International Airport, NMIAL

NMIAL dismisses IATA's concerns over high aeronautical chargespremium

Noida International Airport, Airport, Noida Airport

Noida International Airport to start commercial flights from June 15

noida international airport

Noida International Airport to start commercial flights from June 15

flights, airline, flight, airplane

Pilots Association flags fatigue risks, seeks urgent FDTL rollout by DGCA

Topics : Air India Singapore Airlines Tata Sons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price HikeRR vs DC LIVE ScoreRaja Shivaji Box Office CollectionDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table