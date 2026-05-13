Air India cuts 120 weekly international flights amid West Asia conflict

Air India will cut more than 120 weekly international flights across approximately 30 routes between June and August as the ongoing conflict in West Asia continues to push aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices higher and force airspace restrictions across parts of the Gulf region, significantly increasing the airline’s operating costs.

In a press release, the Tata Group-owned carrier on Wednesday stated the temporary network rationalisation was aimed at “improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers” amid “continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices for international operations”.

The airline has temporarily suspended seven international services: Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka, Delhi-Malé, Delhi-Newark, and Mumbai-New York (JFK).

In North America, Air India reduced Delhi-San Francisco flights from 10 weekly services to seven through August, while Delhi-Toronto flights will fall from 10 weekly services to five till July before returning to daily operations in August. Delhi-Vancouver services have been reduced from seven weekly flights to five. At the same time, Mumbai-Newark flights will increase from three weekly services to seven.

In Europe, Delhi-Paris flights have been cut from 14 weekly services to seven. Delhi-Copenhagen flights will reduce from four weekly services to three, Delhi-Milan from five to four, and Delhi-Vienna, Zurich, and Rome routes from four weekly services each to three.

The airline’s announcement came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid “unnecessary foreign travel” and reduce fuel consumption as the conflict in West Asia pushed up global crude oil prices and raised concerns over India’s fuel import bill.

Air India said flights to Australia will also be reduced. Delhi-Melbourne and Delhi-Sydney services will fall from daily operations to four weekly flights each.

In the Far East, Southeast Asia, and neighbouring markets, Delhi-Singapore flights will reduce from 24 weekly services to 14, while Mumbai-Singapore flights will fall from 14 weekly services to seven. Delhi-Bangkok services will reduce from 28 weekly flights to 21 from July, while Mumbai-Bangkok flights will fall from 13 weekly services to seven.

Delhi-Kuala Lumpur flights will reduce from 10 weekly services to five. Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City services will fall from seven weekly flights to four in July and August, while Delhi-Hanoi flights will reduce from five weekly services to four during the same period.

In South Asia, Delhi-Kathmandu services will reduce from 42 weekly flights to 28 in June and further to 21 in July and August. Delhi-Dhaka flights will reduce from seven weekly services to four, while Mumbai-Colombo services will fall from seven weekly flights to four. Delhi-Colombo flights will reduce from 14 weekly services to 12.

The airline said that despite these reductions, it would continue operating “more than 1,200 international flights every month” across five continents. Air India added that it would retain 33 weekly flights to North America, 47 to Europe, 57 to the United Kingdom, eight to Australia, 158 to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC region, and seven weekly services to Mauritius.

Air India stated that affected passengers would be offered “re-accommodation on alternative feasible Air India flights, free date change or full refunds, as applicable”.

The airline also said it was “working closely with the regulators, airport authorities, and industry partners to restore full capacity as soon as conditions permit”, while cautioning that “further adjustments” may be required if the operating environment remains difficult.

The latest cuts come amid worsening financial pressure on Indian airlines due to the West Asia conflict. Ratings agency ICRA Limited, in a March 27 report, revised its outlook on the Indian aviation sector to “negative” from “stable”.

ICRA said the conflict had disrupted normal airspace availability and forced airlines to reroute flights around restricted zones. Such diversions increase flying time, fuel burn, and crew costs. Fuel burn refers to the amount of aviation turbine fuel consumed during flight operations.

The agency also warned that a sharp increase in crude oil prices had pushed up ATF prices in March. ATF is the single-largest expense item for airlines and typically accounts for around 40 per cent of an Indian carrier’s operating costs.

ICRA further said the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar was worsening the situation because many airline expenses, including aircraft lease rentals, maintenance payments, and fuel purchases, are linked to the dollar.

According to ICRA, the Indian aviation industry’s net losses could widen sharply to ₹17,000-18,000 crore in FY26 from around ₹5,500 crore in FY25.