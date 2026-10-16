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Air India extends cancellation of Saudi Arabia flights till October 20

Air India has extended suspension of flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 20, citing the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, with affected passengers eligible for a full refund

Air India

The airline also said it was closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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Air India on Friday said it has extended the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 20 amid escalating tensions in the region due to the attacks on the Gulf country by Houthis.

Earlier, the airline as well as Air India Express had cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia till October 17.

"In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X.

The airline also said it was closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations.

 

"Passengers affected by these cancellations are being offered a full refund," it added.

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IndiGo, on Thursday, announced extending the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 24.

On Thursday, Akasa Air said that in view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

Tensions have escalated in recent days following drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis. The Riyadh airport has also come under multiple attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India Saudi Arabia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 12:55 PM IST