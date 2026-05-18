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Air India flights delayed at Mumbai airport due to ground staff strike

Protest by AI Airport Services Limited staff at Mumbai airport disrupted Air India and Air India Express operations before work resumed

Air India

Air India, however, did not reveal how many flights were impacted | (Photo: Reuters)

PTI Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

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Several flights of Air India and Air India Express were delayed on Monday as employees of government-owned ground handling agency AIASL carried out a protest at the Mumbai airport for a wage hike and other demands. 
AIASL provides ground handling services to Air India Group —Air India and Air India Express — as well as international airlines at the Mumbai International Airport, along with other airports in the country. Air India, in a statement, said that an industrial action by employees of a third-party ground-handling agency at the Mumbai airport is impacting operations. 
“Our airport teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to guests and normal operations at the earliest,” the airline said. 
 
Air India, however, did not reveal how many flights were impacted. 
AIASL said its employees resumed work after getting an assurance from the management that their demands would be looked into. "There was a silent Morcha by a certain section of employees, and we requested them to give us in writing (their demands) for discussion. They have been kind enough to go back and join back the work,” said Rambabu, CEO at AIASL. 

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He said the company will go through all requests (of the agitating employees). 
“They have given us a letter. We have told them that we will go through the same in terms of the policies," Rambabu said AIASL, which caters to 80 airlines, including foreign airlines such as Flydubai, Saudia, Oman Air and Salam Air, besides domestic carriers, at 84 airports in the country, has 20,000 employees. 
It handles 650 flights per day at these 84 airports, with 35 per cent of  international flights and 65 domestic operations.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

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