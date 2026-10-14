Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat

The flight AI2030, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport and was taken to an isolation bay for security checks

Air India

Police sources said security personnel were checking the aircraft in the isolation bay

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An Air India aircraft from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat, according to sources.

The flight AI2030, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport and was taken to an isolation bay for security checks, the sources said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal told PTI that airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the Frankfurt-Delhi flight following a bomb threat.

Further details are awaited, he said.

Police sources said security personnel were checking the aircraft in the isolation bay.

Also Read

Nipun Aggarwal

Air India CCTO Nipun Aggarwal flags 'very low' utilisation at 120 airportspremium

chart

Akasa Air overtakes SpiceJet, but can it survive India's aviation duopoly?premium

Air India

Airspace curbs impact on Air India worse than last year: Report

Air India

Air India offers students 10% off domestic fares until Oct 20: How to save

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

Air India, Air India Express, Akasa raise fuel surcharges after IndiGo move

One of the sources citing initial information said the pilot pressed 'Squawk Code 7500', which indicates unlawful interference, when the aircraft was in the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). Subsequently, the plane was diverted to Jaipur, the source added.

 

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

An official comment from Air India was awaited. 

More From This Section

Mumbai International Airport Ltd said a joint working group would draw up a plan over the next two weeks to implement the redevelopment of the ageing infrastructure at Terminal 1

No plans of shifting flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai before March: MIAL

spice jet

Delhi HC rejects SpiceJet's property security plea over ₹144 crore dues

Indigo

Citi, Credendo close $328 mn deal for eight IndiGo jets through GIFT City

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, Aviation News

Indigo signs $328 mn finance deal with Citi to buy for 8 Airbus aircraft

Mumbai Airport

Why Mumbai airport and airlines are at odds over proposed flight cuts

Topics : Air India flights divert flight emergency Bomb Threat Calls Email threat

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:45 AM IST