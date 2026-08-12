Air India pilot fails 2nd drug test: All about Delhi-Phuket flight incident

A second drug test of the pilot-in-command of Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight, which faced mid-air turbulence last week, has returned positive for marijuana, a psychoactive substance, Business Standard reported on Tuesday

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a statement later on Tuesday that the number of people injured in the incident had risen to 20, excluding four cabin crew members who were also injured during the turbulence.

The Centre has also reportedly summoned Air India's outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Campbell Wilson, to seek a detailed update on the incident.

What happened on the Air India flight?

On August 4, Air India flight AI2379 was en route to Delhi from Phuket when it suffered a sudden loss of around 300 feet in altitude. The aircraft—an Airbus A320—was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

After the aircraft landed safely in Delhi, the two pilots underwent mandatory screening for psychoactive substances.

The incident caused 20 passengers and four cabin crew members to sustain injuries, with 17 of them requiring hospitalisation.

MoCA, two days ago, said that the initial screening result for the pilot-in-command came back “non-negative” and that the sample had been sent for confirmatory testing at a designated laboratory.

Both pilots were taken off the flying roster pending the investigation.

However, a second test now confirms that the pilot-in-command was under the influence of marijuana.

What does the investigation reveal so far?

The investigation into the turbulence incident is currently being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which classified the Phuket-Delhi flight incident as “serious.”

The AAIB yesterday said, “Certain records, statements, medical information and other material collected during the investigation are protected and confidential in accordance with the applicable investigation framework. Maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of the investigation process is essential to a fair, objective and technically sound determination of the facts.”

“The AAIB therefore requests all concerned, including the media and the public, to respect the investigation process and refrain from drawing conclusions on the basis of incomplete, unverified or selectively available information,” it added.

Furthermore, France’s aviation accident investigation agency, the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), and aircraft manufacturer Airbus have also joined the investigation.