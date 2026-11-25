Air India and its budget carrier subsidiary Air India Express plan to work more closely to tackle cost pressures and operational challenges, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Air India's new Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremariam announced the plans at an employee town hall on Wednesday, the sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly. Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The two airlines will continue to operate under separate air operator certificates, with regulatory, operational and customer-facing functions managed independently. Some support functions, however, will be overseen at the group level, the sources said.

Air India and Air India Express reported combined losses of $2.33 billion in the financial year ended March, more than twice the previous year's figure.

The airline group's turnaround efforts have been affected by several challenges, including Pakistan's airspace ban on Indian carriers, disruptions caused by the war in the Middle East and higher fuel prices.

Last month, Air India set up a dedicated team to identify cost-saving opportunities and tightened spending controls as part of efforts to improve its financial performance.

Gebremariam, the former head of Ethiopian Airlines, said earlier this month that Air India would return to profitability "very soon".

The Air India Group is majority-owned by Tata Sons, with Singapore Airlines holding a 25.1 per cent stake.