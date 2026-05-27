Air India reduces June-August domestic operations due to fuel costs

Air India has cut not just international flights, but also domestic services, between June and August this year due to high fuel prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the airline said on Wednesday.

Business Standard had reported on Tuesday that Air India recorded the sharpest reduction in domestic operations in percentage terms among all Indian carriers.

Tata Group-owned full-service carrier is scheduled to operate 2,655 weekly domestic flights in June 2026, down from 3,696 in June 2025, marking a decline of over 28 per cent, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium’s data.

Air India, in a statement on Wednesday, said: “In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes.”

“These adjustments are driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations. Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise,” it added.

Passengers impacted by these changes, it said, will be proactively assisted with re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary date changes, or full refunds.

Indian carriers are particularly vulnerable to high aviation turbine fuel prices, which account for around 40 per cent of their operating costs. Aircraft leases and maintenance expenses are also dollar-denominated, meaning any strengthening of the dollar against the rupee further increases airlines’ costs. The ongoing West Asia conflict has triggered a sharp depreciation in the rupee and a steep rise in global crude oil prices.