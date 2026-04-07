Air India revises fuel surcharge on domestic, int'l routes amid rising cost

Battling headwinds from all sides amid the Iran war and the resignation of its CEO, Air India on Tuesday announced a revision to its fuel surcharge as jet fuel prices rise. The announcement, made in a press release, outlines revisions to its fuel surcharge structure for both domestic and international routes.

For domestic routes

Air India has shifted from a flat domestic surcharge to a distance-based grid. This aligns with the decision of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to cap domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price hikes at 25 per cent.

The new structure will be applicable from April 8, 2026, at 09:01 IST. Under this structure, the carrier will add the fuel surcharge per passenger, per sector as follows:

₹299 for up to 500 km

₹399 for 501–1,000 km

₹549 for 1,001–1,500 km

₹749 for 1,501–2,000 km

₹899 for distances over 2,000 km

For international routes

More significant changes apply to international routes, citing an absence of any mitigation on international ATF prices.

The new surcharges will be as follows (effective from April 8, 2026, at 09:01 IST unless otherwise mentioned):

$24 for SAARC countries [excluding Bangladesh]

$50 for West Asian countries

$60 for Singapore

$100 for China and other Southeast Asian countries

$130 for African countries

For certain other regions, the surcharge will take effect from April 10, 2026, at 00:01 IST:

$205 for Europe (including the UK)

$280 for North America and Australia

Revisions to fuel surcharges on flights to and from Bangladesh and Far East destinations, namely Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea, will be announced in due course, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

The airline said that the tickets issued prior to the above times will not attract the new surcharge unless customers request a change in date or itinerary that requires recalculation of the fare.