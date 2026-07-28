Air India's turnaround could take up to a decade: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

India's Tata Sons said Air India's turnaround could take upto a decade, extending ​the timeline for the carrier's turnaround, ​Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in the company's annual ‌report late on Monday.

The comment comes as the country's second largest airline grapples with air space closures, higher fuel costs from the conflict in West Asia, and the fallout from a deadly plane crash last year.

Airline's turnaround will take time due to persistent supply-chain disruptions in key components, the need to ‌overhaul legacy systems, culture, fleet, and efforts to build a larger technical and airline workforce, Chandrasekaran said.

The revised timeline marks a departure from Vihaan.AI, the five-year plan unveiled in September 2022 by then Chief Executive and Managing Director Campbell Wilson.

Wilson ​is set to step down as Air India's CEO on Sept.30 after ‌serving his notice period. The company is yet to announce a successor.

Air India ​reported ‌a wider net loss of ₹22,238 crores ($2.32 billion) ‌for the financial year ended March 2026, compared with ₹10,859 crores a year earlier.

India's airline ‌industry ​has rebounded strongly ​since the pandemic but profitability remains under pressure from high costs, supply-chain constraints and fierce ‌price competition.