Air India says US flights operated as scheduled, with no major delays

Air India on Saturday said all its flights to and from the US operated as scheduled without significant delays, even as thousands of flights were grounded across the country due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centres.

The airline also said in a statement that all its flights en route to New York, Newark and San Francisco landed on time early this morning.

The statement came after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centres.

More than 2,500 flights were cancelled in the US on Saturday, and hundreds more were delayed, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was imposed due to extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns.

"All our flights to and from the US have been operating as per schedule without any significant delay in spite of air traffic getting severely impacted due to the nationwide ground stop in the USA since last night," Air India said.

Departures from these three airports were also on time without any significant delay, it added.

The Tata Group-owned full-service carrier is the sole domestic airline operating its flight services to and from the US.