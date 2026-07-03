Air India, SIAEC to set up maintenance, repair and overhaul JV in India

Air India and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) joint venture in India, as the two companies look to expand their partnership.

SIAEC is part of the Singapore Airlines Group, which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

The MoU, signed on Friday, will explore collaboration in the MRO sector and support the development of India as a global aviation MRO hub.

Air India and SIAEC already work together on maintenance and component support for the airline's expanding fleet and network.

"The latest MoU aims to deepen the partnership between both parties by tapping SIAEC's MRO and technical expertise to bolster Air India's established airline operations network by jointly developing a world-class MRO ecosystem in India.

"This collaboration could include the potential formation of an MRO joint venture in India, serving the increasing needs of the Indian and regional aviation markets," Air India said in a release on Friday.

In May 2024, Air India appointed SIAEC as its base maintenance strategic partner for the development of the airline's base maintenance facilities in Bengaluru. In February 2024, the two companies signed a 12-year Inventory Technical Management (ITM) agreement for extensive component support coverage for Air India's Airbus A320 family fleet.

The Tata Group acquired Air India from the government in January 2022. Singapore Airlines Group later acquired a stake in the airline.

In January this year, Air India signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement with Singapore Airlines, under which the two carriers will explore ways to improve connectivity between India and Singapore, among other initiatives.