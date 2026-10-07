Air India, Singapore Airlines announce expansion of commercial cooperation

Air India and Singapore Airlines on Wednesday announced an expansion of their commercial cooperation to provide more flight options for travellers between India and Singapore.

The expansion is part of the initiatives under the Commercial Cooperation Framework Agreement inked in January this year. From October 15, both airlines will offer travellers a wider range of itinerary and flight options through their respective booking channels.

"This covers 126 weekly flights between Singapore and eight Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai," Air India said in a release on Wednesday.

At present, an eligible Air India-operated codeshare flight booked through SIA must include an SIA-operated flight, and vice versa.

This requirement will be removed from October 15, allowing travellers to book eligible flights between India and Singapore operated by either airline on a standalone basis through each other's booking channels.

Currently, an eligible Air India-operated codeshare flight booked through SIA must include an SIA-operated flight, and vice versa.

This requirement will be removed from October 15, allowing travellers to book eligible India-Singapore flights operated by either airline on a standalone basis through the other airline's booking channels.

Singapore Airlines holds 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.