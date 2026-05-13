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Air India to cut flights, suspend services on some int'l routes

Air India to cut flights, briefly suspend services on some int'l routes

Special Breaking News

Breaking News

PTI
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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Air India to cut international flights, temporarily suspend services on some overseas routes amid airspace curbs, high jet fuel prices.  
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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Topics : Breaking News Air India

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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