Air India to cut flights, suspend services on some int'l routes
Air India to cut flights, briefly suspend services on some int'l routes
PTI
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Air India to cut international flights, temporarily suspend services on some overseas routes amid airspace curbs, high jet fuel prices.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
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Topics : Breaking News Air India
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST