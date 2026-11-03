Air India will rebalance network, look for more wide-body planes: CEO

Air India will rebalance its airport hubs and network, reduce costs as well as look for more wide-body aircraft, its CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam said on Tuesday as the airline bets big on growth opportunities.

Spelling out the strategy for the loss-making airline, Gebremariam, who officially took charge in October, said Air India wants to regain its overseas market share.

"Air India has been punching below its weight and that will change," Gebremariam said at a conference in the national capital.

Betting big on the "huge growth opportunities", he said the airline would want to increase the order for wide-body aircraft.

The overseas network of flights will be rebalanced and the airline will look at Bengaluru as a third hub in addition to Delhi and Mumbai, he said at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 conference.

Tata Group-owned Air India, which is in the middle of an ambitious transformation plan, has been grappling with multiple headwinds, including Pakistan airspace closure impacting its overseas operations.

While mentioning that profitability is a concern, he said the airline is focusing on efficiency and reducing costs.

Gebremariam said he was more impatient than shareholders to see Air India turn profitable.