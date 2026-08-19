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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air New Zealand appoints former Air India CEO Campbell Wilson as director

Air New Zealand appoints former Air India CEO Campbell Wilson as director

The appointments come as the airline, New Zealand's national carrier, navigates delayed aircraft deliveries, persistent engine problems and elevated fuel costs stemming from the West Asia conflict

Campbell Wilson, managing director and chief executive officer, Air India

New Zealand-born Campbell Wilson ‌brings more than three decades of aviation experience (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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Air New Zealand said on Wednesday it will appoint former ​Air India CEO and managing director ​Campbell Wilson and former CFO Robert ‌McDonald, as directors on its board, effective September 24, when it holds its annual shareholders' meeting.

The appointments come as the airline, New Zealand's national carrier, navigates delayed aircraft deliveries, persistent engine problems and elevated fuel costs stemming from the West Asia conflict.

New Zealand-born Campbell Wilson ‌brings more than three decades of aviation experience. He stepped down as Air India's chief executive in early April, after nearly four years in the role, amid persistent losses and increased regulatory scrutiny following ​a crash last year that killed 260 people.

 

Wilson was also the ‌founding chief executive of Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost unit. During his ​long ‌tenure at Singapore Airlines, he helped shape Scoot's ‌informal, irreverent culture within a broader, more conservative organisation known for its focus ‌on the ​premium market.

Meanwhile, Robert ​McDonald is currently the chair of Contact Energy and a director at ‌FleetPartners Group.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:23 AM IST