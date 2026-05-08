Airlines flag steep charges at Noida airport ahead of June 15 launch

The country’s largest operator, IndiGo Airlines - which is also scheduled to flag off commercial flights from the airport - has written to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), saying that according to its calculations, it will have to fork out an additional Rs 103 crore per annum in airport charges compared to the GMR-run Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The figures are based on 15 daily round trips to the new airport for the whole year.

The airline also pointed out that the six-hour parking charges for an A321 is the highest in the country at Rs 14,500. Navi Mumbai, which is also a new airport, charges only Rs 8,000, while IGIA charges less than half that at Rs 6,900.

Other charges proposed for the Noida airport are also substantially more than those at IGIA. For instance, landing charges for planes per metric tonne (less than 100 metric tonnes) in Noida are 119 per cent higher than those in Delhi, while for international flights they are 53 per cent more.

Similarly, the embarking user development fee (UDF) charges, which are paid by flyers, comes in at Rs 653 per passenger, a substantial 406 per cent higher than IGIA for domestic routes and, at Rs 1,200, 85 per cent more for international routes. Also, the disembarking UDF that passengers have to pay is 404 per cent higher on domestic flights and 89 per cent higher on international routes.

IndiGo’s concerns come in response to a consultation paper floated by AERA to determine aeronautical revenues for the new airport for FY27 through FY31.

The airline has said that Noida and Delhi airports will both cater to the National Capital Region (NCR), with substantial overlapping catchment areas. Airlines, already operating in a highly cost-competitive environment with wafer-thin margins, will not be able to absorb the additional cost of carrying the same passenger in Noida instead of Delhi, and will therefore have to pass on the cost to consumers, it said.

This will make fares paid by passengers flying to Noida airport more expensive than those in Delhi, consequently discouraging any shift to the new airport. IndiGo has said that airlines will have to keep all-inclusive fares in Noida at par with, if not lower than, Delhi to attract traffic to the new airport; otherwise, it would be commercially unattractive to conduct meaningful operations.

A Noida International Airport spokesperson said the tariffs are in line with comparable greenfield and brownfield airports. “Our tariff model is designed to spread recovery over a longer horizon, which keeps costs sustainable. More importantly, by designing the airport for quick and easy processing, we help airlines keep operating costs low, which ultimately helps passengers,” he added.

Nonetheless, other airlines have also joined IndiGo in expressing their concerns. Air India has pointed out that the parking fees for aircraft will reduce its attractiveness due to a tenfold increase in such fees after the free period of two hours, compared to charges at Delhi airport. Echoing its main competitor, Air India said the UDF charges -- which are five times those at IGIA -- will limit the catchment area only to passengers living near the airport.