Airlines not inclined to shift to Navi Mumbai airport, says Air India

In its April 16 letter to the AERA, the airline said it “respectfully disagree[s] with the assumption of strong airline demand to shift operations to NMIA”, directly pushing back against expectations that carriers would scale up quickly at the new airport. Business Standard has reviewed the letter.

Both airports in Mumbai are operated by the Adani Group. The AERA is currently consulting aviation stakeholders to determine aeronautical tariffs — aircraft landing charges, parking charges, etc — for Navi Mumbai airport for the 2025–2030 period.

One of the major issues raised by Air India is the need to run operations from two airports at the same time. Since Mumbai’s existing airport will continue to function alongside Navi Mumbai, airlines may have to split flights between the two.

“Split operations leads to increased costs,” Air India stated, explaining that airlines would need duplicate manpower, ground handling, and support systems at both locations. This reduces efficiency and raises expenses until traffic at Navi Mumbai reaches sufficient scale.

The same concern was raised by Air India earlier during an April 2 meeting called by AERA. During the meeting, an Air India executive said airlines “may not be inclined to shift operations” as this would require “maintaining dual operational set-ups... thereby leading to increased costs including manpower.”

In its April 16 letter, Air India also raised concerns about “significantly” higher aeronautical charges proposed by the Adani Group for the new airport.

Connectivity remains another major constraint. The airline said “insufficient connectivity limits traffic catchment,” meaning fewer passengers are likely to choose Navi Mumbai due to access challenges.

Until projects like direct metro links are completed, “majority” of passengers in the Mumbai metropolitan area will choose the existing Mumbai airport, especially those travelling from western parts of the city, the airline mentioned.

This could make it difficult for airlines to fill flights from Navi Mumbai in the early years, weakening the business case for shifting capacity.

Air India also flagged uncertainty around the closure of Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport, which was expected to push airlines to move. “Closure of BOM T1 has been delayed &... will be in a phased manner,” it said, reducing the urgency for relocation.

Meanwhile, during the April 2 meeting called by AERA, NMIA executive Subhash Murikenchery presented a comparative analysis of airline operations between Winter 2025 and Summer 2026 at the new airport. He said average daily departures increased at NMIA from 22 to 73 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), an addition of 51 departures, or about 3.5 times growth.

According to Murikenchery, IndiGo’s operations at NMIA expanded significantly from 14 to 58 departures, while Air India Express increased from 4 to 8 and Akasa from 4 to 7. The number of connected destinations also rose from 14 to 46 over the same period, with 32 new routes added, including 33 by IndiGo, one by Air India Express, and two by Akasa.