Airlines schedule 2.6% fewer domestic flights this Diwali amid high fares

Indian airlines are scheduled to operate 2.6 per cent fewer domestic flights per week this Diwali month compared to the corresponding festival month last year, as high airfares and signs of softer passenger demand prompt carriers to adjust flight frequencies. Airlines have scheduled 22,306 weekly flights in November 2026, compared to 22,912 in October 2025, a reduction of 606 flights per week, according to aviation analytics Cirium's data reviewed by Business Standard. The reduction in flight frequencies comes amid elevated airfares, due to increased fuel costs and rupee depreciation, which have made air travel more expensive for passengers. Airlines are adjusting schedules in response to demand conditions rather than continuing to deploy the same number of flights.

Air India has made the biggest reduction, cutting 543 weekly domestic flights, or 14.9 per cent, from 3,644 in October last year to 3,101 this November. Its subsidiary Air India Express has cut 78 flights, or 3.1 per cent, to 2,420. SpiceJet has reduced its weekly schedule by 37 flights, or 5.2 per cent, to 679. India's largest airline IndiGo has reduced its weekly flights by 375, or 2.7 per cent, to 13,697.

Among the routes witnessing the biggest reductions, Hyderabad-Tirupati and Delhi-Hyderabad have each lost 86 weekly flights. Delhi-Leh has seen a reduction of 78 flights, followed by Chennai-Madurai (70), Ahmedabad-Goa (68), Hyderabad-Chennai (58), Delhi-Chennai (58), Bengaluru-Goa (48), Hyderabad-Patna (48) and Jammu-Srinagar (47).

The reductions are also visible at airports in Bihar, where Chhath is another major festival after Diwali, drawing large numbers of people travelling to their hometowns. Patna airport is scheduled to handle 302 weekly departures this November, compared to 377 in October last year, a decline of 75 flights, or nearly 20 per cent. Darbhanga has seen weekly departures fall from 67 to 55, a reduction of 12 flights, or nearly 18 per cent. The Hyderabad-Patna route has also lost 48 weekly flights, with frequencies falling from 90 to 42.

Indian carriers operated 21,207 flights per week in October 2026, which means they are operating about 1,100 additional weekly services in November 2026. However, the month-on-month increase is not enough to offset the decline observed on a year-on-year basis.

IndiGo chief executive officer Willie Walsh, however, said on October 29 that the airline's capacity reductions in the December quarter would be concentrated more on international routes, as domestic travel demand tends to be strong during the festival season. He said the airline did not see a need for major restructuring of its domestic network, although it would remain flexible in adjusting capacity wherever it noticed weaker demand.

"Obviously, if we see any softness in certain areas, we can adjust capacity there, and that's pretty much the approach we took during the second quarter. We'll continue to do that. We'll be very agile in terms of how we manage our capacity. We'll make corresponding adjustments, both positive and negative, depending on where we see the demand. I think that's one of our strengths. We're able to respond very quickly, and I think the measures we took in the second quarter had a positive impact on the overall financial performance of the business. We'll continue to do that as we go through the third quarter and fourth quarter as well," Walsh said during the airline's Q2 FY27 earnings call.

IndiGo's own passenger occupancy levels have declined despite higher ticket yields. The airline reported a passenger load factor of 80.3 per cent in the July-September quarter of FY27, compared to 82.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. Load factor refers to the percentage of available seats occupied by passengers. The decline of 2.2 percentage points suggests that a smaller proportion of available seats was filled during the quarter.

An analyst asked Walsh how the airline was balancing higher fares with passenger occupancy, particularly as rising ticket prices could affect demand. Walsh said the airline was focused on balancing passenger load factors with yields rather than maximising either measure independently. Yield refers to the average revenue an airline earns for each passenger for every kilometre flown.

"Well, the critical issue is the revenue, and that obviously, as you know, is a combination of both the yield and the load factor. We look at the trade-off all the time," Walsh said. He added that the airline assessed this balance across individual parts of its network. He also said the focus was not just on ticket fares but on the total revenue generated from passengers, including additional services and premium offerings.

An executive of a major airline told Business Standard that high airfares were making it difficult for carriers to fill aircraft to the levels required to make each flight financially viable. "An empty seat is essentially a wasted resource. The cost of operating a flight remains largely the same whether there are 80 passengers on board or 180," the executive said.

Airlines need to maintain a certain level of passenger occupancy to cover their operating costs and generate a reasonable return. However, expensive tickets are discouraging some passengers from flying, making it harder to achieve those occupancy levels. As a result, carriers are trimming flight frequencies on routes where demand has weakened rather than continuing to operate flights that may no longer make commercial sense.

Domestic routes with the largest weekly flight reductions Comparison of Diwali-month schedules: October 2025 vs November 2026. Weekly flights are combined across both directions. Rank Route Weekly flights – October 2025 Weekly flights – November 2026 1 Delhi–Hyderabad 408 322 2 Hyderabad–Tirupati 168 82 3 Delhi–Leh 150 72 4 Chennai–Madurai 126 56 5 Ahmedabad–Goa (Dabolim + Mopa) 112 44 6 Delhi–Chennai 290 232 7 Chennai–Hyderabad 190 132 8 Hyderabad–Patna 90 42 9 Jammu–Srinagar 83 36 10 Bengaluru–Hindon (Ghaziabad) 54 14 10 Hyderabad–Varanasi 82 42 Source: Aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Note: The 10th-place reduction is tied between Bengaluru–Hindon (Ghaziabad) and Hyderabad–Varanasi, so both are included. Goa combines Dabolim and Mopa airports.

Major airlines: weekly domestic flight schedules

Comparison of Diwali-month schedules: October 2025 vs November 2026.

Airline Weekly flights – October 2025 Weekly flights – November 2026 Increase / decrease (%) IndiGo 14,072 13,697 -2.7% Air India 3,644 3,101 -14.9% Air India Express 2,498 2,420 -3.1% SpiceJet 716 679 -5.2%

Source: Aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Note: Percentage change is calculated from weekly scheduled flights (November 2026 compared with October 2025).