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Airspace curbs impact on Air India worse than last year: Report

Air India faces longer flight routes, higher fuel costs and additional expenses as airspace restrictions linked to the Middle East conflict worsen the impact of Pakistan's airspace closure.

Air India

The senior Air India official on Monday said there is a "big impact", but it is hard to quantify. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

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Air India is facing a big impact of airspace curbs, and it is worse than last year, as there is longer flying time and other expenses, with the restrictions due to the Middle East crisis, according to a senior executive.
 
The Tata Group-owned airline has been taking longer routes for its European and North American flights since early last year following the Pakistan airspace closure for Indian carriers.
 
Now, in addition, the airline is grappling with airspace curbs in various Gulf countries amid the continuing Middle East conflict.
 
The senior Air India official on Monday said there is a "big impact", but it is hard to quantify.
  
The official was responding to queries related to the impact of airspace restrictions on the airline.

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"It is not just Pakistan's (airspace closure) impact now; there is also Iran (conflict) impact," the official said and mentioned airspace restrictions in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
 
"The more airspaces are closed, the more southwards flights have to go... the more southwards flights have to go, the more the fuel bill. So, it (airspace curbs) is worse than what we had last year," the official said.
 
Details about the financial impact due to the airspace curbs could not be ascertained.
 
With more flying hours, there is increased fuel burn, and for some flights, there is a stopover, which also results in extra costs such as landing charges.
 
The escalating conflict in the Middle East related to Iran has been impacting flight and airport operations in the region.

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 6:12 PM IST