Akasa Air partners with Noida International Airport to set up MRO facility

Domestic carrier Akasa Air on Friday announced a strategic collaboration with Noida International Airport for setting up an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the upcoming airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Under the collaboration, Akasa Air will operate the facility within the airport premises, offering advanced MRO services, supporting a broad spectrum of maintenance activities, it said in a statement.

Aimed at strengthening India's aviation infrastructure and positioning Noida International Airport (NIA) as one of the country's leading MRO hubs, the facility will enhance operational efficiency, generate local employment opportunities and foster skill development in the region, as per the statement.

This would be Akasa Air's first MRO facility, since its launch in August 2022.

"This partnership will not only enhance India's MRO capabilities but also create opportunities for skill development and employment in the region," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, NIA.

This collaboration marks an important step toward strengthening India's self-reliance in aviation maintenance services while advancing innovation and operational excellence across the sector, the statement said.

The partnership also marks a major step in shaping an integrated aviation ecosystem that supports long-term industry growth and contributes to the regional economy.

As India's aviation market continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, developing strong domestic MRO capabilities will be critical for airlines to operate efficiently and reliably at scale, said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air.

"For Akasa, investing early in this capability is part of a disciplined approach to growth, strengthening our operational backbone while contributing to the development of a more self-reliant aviation ecosystem in India," he added.

On March 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued the aerodrome licence to the Noida International Airport, marking a key step towards the commencement of flight operations.