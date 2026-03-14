Akasa Air to add fuel surcharge on tickets as jet fuel costs soar

Akasa Air on Saturday announced it will impose a fuel surcharge ranging from ₹199 to ₹1,300 on domestic and international flight tickets starting March 15. The airline said the exact amount would depend on the duration of the flight. The move comes amid rising global aviation fuel prices, which have significantly increased operational costs for airlines.

Passengers will see the additional charge reflected in ticket prices as the carrier seeks to offset the impact of escalating fuel costs amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from ₹199 to ₹1,300 on our domestic and international routes for all bookings made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026,” the airline said in a statement. It added that fuel costs account for a major portion of airline operating expenses and that the surcharge will be reviewed periodically based on market conditions. Passengers are advised to check the applicable surcharge while booking flights in the coming weeks.

Indian airlines struggle amid West Asia conflict

Akasa Air is not alone in this move. Air India was the first Indian carrier to introduce a fuel surcharge on domestic flights starting March 12, with amounts varying by route, while its international flights are seeing surcharges scaled according to destination. On Friday, IndiGo also announced a fuel surcharge beginning March 14, with charges ranging from about ₹425 on domestic sectors to over ₹2,300 for long-haul international flights to Europe.

The surcharges are likely to remain in place as airlines continue to grapple with high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia that has pushed up global crude oil prices.