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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Amritsar airport diverts 7 flights to Delhi after suspected drone movement

Amritsar airport diverts 7 flights to Delhi after suspected drone movement

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday when the of movement of drone-like objects was detected near the runway area

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

For about 1 hour and 30 minutes, all flight operations remained suspended at Amritsar international airport

Press Trust of India Amritsar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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The movement of multiple suspected drones around the operational area of the Amritsar international airport prompted the authorities to divert seven flights, including two international ones, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday when the of movement of drone-like objects was detected near the runway area.

It triggered an immediate security response, with the Punjab Police and other central security agencies being alerted, the official said.

Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport Director Anirudh Kumar said multiple suspected drones were hovering around the airport's operational area on Sunday night, following which police were informed.

For about 1 hour and 30 minutes, all flight operations remained suspended.

 

He said that suspicious activity of the drone-like objects was detected close to the runway area.

Malaysia Airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express flights were among those diverted, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amritsar Delhi airport drone industry

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 12:24 PM IST