SpiceJet, Indigo welcome ATF price increase amid West Asia crisis

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh on Wednesday said the government's decision to allow only a partial increase in jet fuel prices would be a significant relief for the country's aviation industry at a time of unprecedented global uncertainty.

PSU oil marketing companies, under the Ministry of Petroleum, in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, decided to implement only a partial and staggered increase of 25 per cent or ₹15/litre for domestic airlines, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X.

Airlines are already incurring higher operational costs due to the airspace restrictions in the West Asia region amid the conflict. The situation is forcing carriers to take longer routes for international flights, resulting in increased fuel burn.

"The government's decision to allow only a partial increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices comes as a significant relief for the Indian aviation industry at a time of unprecedented global uncertainty," Singh said in a statement on Wednesday.

He also said the timely intervention will go a long way in helping airlines navigate one of the most challenging global crises in recent times, marked by severe external disruptions and volatility in fuel markets. IndiGo said the partial hike in ATF price will help insulate the domestic air travel costs amid the rise in fuel costs due to the West Asia conflict.

In a statement, the airline said, "it was reviewing the impact of this revised ATF price on April 1 on its operating cost and will appropriately announce its revised fuel charges shortly." IndiGo thanked the government for materially insulating the domestic air travel costs from the substantial increase in ATF prices and passing on partial and staggered increase of 25 per cent.

"The ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East has significantly affected global supply of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) resulting in continuous and steep increase in its prices," the airline said in the statement.