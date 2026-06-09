ATF prices rise 10% as oil firms roll out price stabilisation regime

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were raised by around 10 per cent on Tuesday as state-owned fuel retailers rolled out a price stabilisation regime, offering domestic airlines a fixed fuel rate for up to three years in a move aimed at shielding carriers and passengers from sharp swings in global oil prices. Jet fuel for domestic airlines will now cost ₹115 per litre, up from ₹104.927, industry sources said. The new rate will be locked in for up to three years for airlines that opt to participate in the government-backed price stabilisation scheme. Airlines that do not opt for the scheme will pay market-linked prices, currently around ₹142 per litre, similar to international carriers. Meanwhile, India’s fuel consumption rose to 19.93 million metric tonnes in May, while liquefied petroleum gas consumption continued to decline, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.