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British Airways to add extra Delhi, Mumbai flights amid West Asia crisis

With the additional capacity, British Airways will operate up to 63 weekly flights with more than 1,000 additional seats per week between India and the UK

British Airways

From April 7 to May 31, the airline will operate a third daily flight from Delhi to London Heathrow and from Mumbai, it will have a third daily flight to London Heathrow from May 15 to 31, a release said on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

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British Airways will operate additional flights from Delhi and Mumbai for a short term to meet the traffic demand amid the disruptions due to the West Asia crisis.

From April 7 to May 31, the airline will operate a third daily flight from Delhi to London Heathrow and from Mumbai, it will have a third daily flight to London Heathrow from May 15 to 31, a release said on Thursday.

"The airline is adding short-term capacity on these routes to meet strong demand and provide customers with greater choice and flexibility when travelling between India, the UK and beyond," it said.

 

With the additional capacity, British Airways will operate up to 63 weekly flights with more than 1,000 additional seats per week between India and the UK.

British Airways' Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff said the airline has been able to reallocate additional capacity to meet strong demand to other destinations across its route network and that India remains one of its most important global markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

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