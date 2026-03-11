Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Cabinet clears proposal to declare Madurai airport as international airport

Cabinet clears proposal to declare Madurai airport as international airport

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to declare Madurai airport as an international airport.

Madurai is a prominent city in Tamil Nadu, and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision was taken keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Madurai.

Briefing media persons about the Cabinet decisions, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister said that the policy decision to declare Madurai airport as an international airport will help bring air connectivity from various parts of the world to the temple city, and there is a huge industrial cluster around it.

The decision would also strengthen the city's role as an educational and healthcare hub, he said.

 

Vaishnaw said multiple airlines have shown interest in expanding their international flights from the airport.

Madurai airport is one of the oldest airports in Tamil Nadu.

Elevating Madurai airport to an international status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, an official release said.

According to the minister, it would also improve connectivity to important pilgrimage destinations -- Meenakshi Amman temple, Koodal Azhagar temple, Thirupparankundram Murugan temple, Palamudhircholai Murugan temple and Rameswaram.

Topics : Union Cabinet Airports Aviation

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

