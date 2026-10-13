Citi, Credendo close $328 mn deal for eight IndiGo jets through GIFT City

Citi and Belgium's export credit agency Credendo have closed a $328 million financing deal for eight Airbus aircraft for IndiGo, structured through GIFT IFSC. The facility covers six A321s and two A320s.

Citi acted as the sole mandated arranger, ECA coordinator and sole lender, with the loan backed by Credendo's credit insurance. The deal was executed through InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited, IndiGo's subsidiary.

The two lenders described it as the first export credit agency (ECA)-backed aircraft financing routed through a GIFT IFSC leasing structure and the first Credendo-insured aviation financing globally.

Citi and Credendo structured the transaction jointly, working with IndiGo and Airbus. For IndiGo, the facility provides "a competitive and diversified source of long-term funding" for fleet and network growth, the companies said. IndiGo operates more than 430 aircraft and flew over 123 million passengers in FY26, according to the release.

K Balasubramanian, India CEO and banking head at Citi, said the government "has made aircraft leasing through GIFT City a clear policy priority", and that the deal opens "a vital new pathway connecting Indian aviation with the deep pool of ECA-backed international liquidity".

For Credendo, it is the agency's first aircraft finance transaction. Frank Vanwingh, group deputy CEO, called it "a significant milestone" and "the first step in a broader initiative aimed at enhancing support for the Belgian aviation industry".

Riyaz Peermohamed, chief aircraft acquisition and financing officer at IndiGo, said the deal "demonstrates the potential of GIFT IFSC to bring together international banks and export credit agencies".