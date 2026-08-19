Court to rehear bankruptcy petitions against SpiceJet after settlement
The move means SpiceJet's existing management will remain in control of India's fourth-largest airline while the petitions are reconsidered
Reuters NEW DELHI
Listen to This Article
An Indian court said on Wednesday it will rehear bankruptcy petitions filed by aircraft lessors against cash-strapped SpiceJet, after the airline reached a last-minute settlement with one lessor.
The move means SpiceJet's existing management will remain in control of India's fourth-largest airline while the petitions are reconsidered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:09 PM IST