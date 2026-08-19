Court to rehear bankruptcy petitions against SpiceJet after settlement

​An Indian ​court said ‌on Wednesday it will rehear bankruptcy petitions filed by aircraft lessors against ‌cash-strapped SpiceJet, after the airline reached a last-minute settlement with one ​lessor.

The move means SpiceJet's existing ‌management ​will remain ‌in control of ‌India's fourth-largest airline ‌while the ​petitions ​are reconsidered.