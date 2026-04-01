Datanomics: One-third of airline costs burn in fuel in Indian skies

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines in India were increased by 8.5 per cent on Wednesday, while those for international flights saw a lesser hike compared to last month's, due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. From financial year 2015-16 (FY16) to FY25, the Indian aviation industry consumed 70,515 thousand metric tons (MT) of ATF, averaging 11 thousand MT per aircraft.

ATF consumption per aircraft moderated during FY16 to FY25, showing gradual efficiency improvements in the aviation sector.

The share of aircraft fuel and oil in the cost structure of India’s aviation industry increased from 30 per cent in FY16 to 39 per cent in FY24.

Fuel expenses account for at least one-third of major airline companies' total costs.