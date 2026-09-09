Delhi airport files FIR against social media handles for misleading content

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it has filed an FIR against 63 social media handles for circulating misleading content regarding flooding and waterlogging at the airport last week.

On September 4, 2026, the arrival forecourt of the airport's Terminal 3 witnessed temporary water accumulation following heavy rainfall.

DIAL said it has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Delhi Police against 63 social media handles for circulating misleading and factually incorrect posts depicting flooding and waterlogging at the airport and falsely suggesting disruption to airport operations.

"... in one of these posts, an old video of waterlogging at Dubai airport was claimed to be a video of Delhi airport," DIAL said in a statement.

While there was temporary water accumulation in the T3 arrival forecourt following an episode of heavy rainfall, DIAL said airport operations were not affected, and the situation was resolved within 20 minutes.

"The circulation of misleading content by certain social media handles appears to be a deliberate attempt to create public mischief, damage the reputation of a public utility service, and generate unwarranted concerns among passengers," it said.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles over 1,300 flight movements daily.