Delhi airport's passenger traffic rises to 38.5 mn in first half of FY27

Total passenger traffic at Delhi airport rose 5 per cent to 38.5 million in the first six months ended September 2026, driven by more number of domestic as well as international travellers.

In the first half of 2025-26, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital had reported passenger traffic of 36.7 million.

Latest data provided by GMR Airports showed that Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) at the airport also jumped 6.9 per cent to 2,33,331 in the first half of the ongoing 2026-27 fiscal year.

During this period, the domestic traffic climbed to 28.1 million while the international traffic increased to 10.4 million, taking the total traffic to 38.5 million.

IGIA is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), part of GMR Airports.

At the Delhi airport, average monthly traffic stood around 6.5 million and also recorded the highest-ever H1 total passenger traffic in the first six months of this fiscal year, GMR Airports said in a recent regulatory filing.

In the year-ago period, or the first half of 2025-26, there was a decline in passenger traffic at the airport on account of temporary flight disruptions caused by airspace curbs, geopolitical developments and there were also upgradation works of runway 10/28.

The passenger traffic at the Delhi airport touched 78.7 million in 2025-26 financial year.

The airport has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3 -- and four operational runways.

Currently, the Delhi airport has an annual passenger handling capacity of 106 million spread across the three terminals. The capacity is 42 million, 14 million, and 50 million at T1, T2 and T3, respectively.

At T3, there is a domestic capacity of 19 million and an international capacity of 31 million.

Of the total 125 million annual passenger handling capacity planned in the latest ten-year master plan, 86 million will be domestic and 39 million will be international.

Meanwhile, the total passenger traffic at the airports operated by GMR Airports rose 0.5 per cent to 58.2 million in the first six months of the current fiscal year compared to the year-ago period.

The company operates airports at Delhi, Hyderabad, Mopa in Goa, Nagpur, Bhogapuram and Medan in Indonesia.