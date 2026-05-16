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Delhi govt cuts VAT on ATF from 25% to 7% to benefit airlines, passengers

Delhi govt cuts VAT on ATF from 25% to 7% to benefit airlines, passengers

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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The Delhi government on Saturday slashed value added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from 25 per cent to 7 per cent, a move aimed at lowering airlines’ operating costs and potentially lowering airfares for passengers. ATF accounts for a lion's share of airlines' operating costs. 
 

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Topics : VAT ATF Industry News BS Reads

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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