Delhi govt cuts VAT on ATF from 25% to 7% to benefit airlines, passengers
Delhi govt cuts VAT on ATF from 25% to 7% to benefit airlines, passengers
Akshita Singh New Delhi
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The Delhi government on Saturday slashed value added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from 25 per cent to 7 per cent, a move aimed at lowering airlines’ operating costs and potentially lowering airfares for passengers. ATF accounts for a lion's share of airlines' operating costs.
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Topics : VAT ATF Industry News BS Reads
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 7:02 PM IST