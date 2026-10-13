Delhi HC rejects SpiceJet's property security plea over ₹144 crore dues

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to let SpiceJet substitute a property title deed for a ₹144.51 crore deposit in its long-running financial dispute with former promoters Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways, citing the airline’s failure to honour an earlier commitment to deposit ₹50 crore.

Justice Vinod Kumar declined to accept a Gurugram property belonging to SpiceJet managing director Ajay Singh as security for the outstanding amount. The court said it could have considered the proposal had the airline deposited ₹50 crore with the court registry within 45 days, as undertaken in an earlier order.

SpiceJet had sought permission to offer an unencumbered one-acre land parcel in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, valued at ₹400-500 crore, as security instead of making the required payment.

The court observed that the airline had failed to comply with its own undertaking and rejected its application for additional time to deposit the money.

Under an order passed on July 13, SpiceJet had agreed to deposit ₹50 crore within 45 days and pay the remaining ₹94 crore within 90 days.

The dispute stems from a share transfer agreement executed in February 2015, when Maran and KAL Airways transferred their combined 58.46 per cent stake in SpiceJet to Singh. The transaction was accompanied by a financial support arrangement involving warrants, cumulative redeemable preference shares and a funding commitment of about ₹450 crore.

Differences arose over the parties’ obligations under the agreement, leading to arbitration. In July 2018, the arbitral tribunal directed SpiceJet and Singh to refund ₹308.21 crore to Maran and KAL Airways, with interest at 12 per cent annually from November 2015. The tribunal rejected Maran’s claim for ₹1,323 crore in damages over the non-issuance of warrants.

Maran challenged the award before the high court, which directed SpiceJet and Singh to deposit ₹579 crore during the enforcement proceedings. The arrangement allowed a bank guarantee of ₹329 crore and a cash deposit of ₹250 crore. In 2019, ₹250 crore was released to the decree holders, while a further ₹58.21 crore was paid through the bank guarantee.

In February 2023, the Supreme Court directed the encashment of the bank guarantee and ordered SpiceJet to pay ₹75 crore towards interest within three months.

It warned that failure to comply would make the award executable in full. In July 2023, the court declined to grant further time, holding that the award had become executable because of non-compliance.

In January 2026, the Delhi High Court considered applications by SpiceJet and Singh seeking a stay on the award. It subsequently directed them to deposit the remaining ₹144.51 crore within six weeks after recording that ₹194.51 crore remained payable towards interest, of which ₹50 crore had already been deposited.

The Supreme Court dismissed their challenge to the deposit direction in February. The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 3.