DGCA to monitor Air India Dreamliner fuel switch checks at Boeing facility

Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation safety regulator, will monitor inspections of fuel control switches on an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft at Boeing’s plane manufacturing facility in the US, following concerns over abnormal behaviour reported in one of the switches earlier this year.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft (registration no. VT-ANX), which had operated Flight AI132 from London to Bengaluru on February 2, was grounded after pilots recorded a defect involving the left fuel control switch (FCS) in the pilot defect report.

According to the ministry, the pilots reported that the left fuel control switch slipped from the “RUN” position to “CUTOFF” when pushed slightly and did not lock firmly in the selected position.

Fuel control switches regulate the flow of fuel to an aircraft engine. If moved to the “CUTOFF” position, fuel supply to the engine stops, which can lead to engine shutdown.

The ministry said Air India subsequently carried out inspections and functional testing of the fuel control switches as per procedures prescribed by the aircraft manufacturer, in the presence of DGCA officials.

“Upon review of the inspection results and evidence provided, OEM (Boeing) concluded that the fuel control switch was mechanically functioning as designed and considered the unit serviceable,” it said in the statement issued on Tuesday night.

However, the DGCA has now directed that the involved fuel control switches be inspected further at Boeing’s facility in the presence of its officers as part of “continued airworthiness” monitoring. Continued airworthiness refers to the process of ensuring that aircraft systems remain safe and fit for operation throughout their service life.

Soon after the incident in February, Air India had initiated fleet-wide precautionary inspections of fuel control switch latches across its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

In a message sent to pilots in February just after the incident, the airline said the matter had been escalated to Boeing for “priority evaluation”.

“Out of abundance of caution”, Air India engineers had begun re-inspection of the fuel control switch latches across the fleet to verify normal operations, the airline had said, adding that no adverse findings had been reported on aircraft already checked.

The issue had drawn attention because fuel control switches were also central to the crash investigation of Air India Flight AI171, which was a Boeing 787-8 plane. The accident, which took place in Ahmedabad on June 12 last year, killed 241 of the 242 people on board.

The preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in July 2025 had stated that both fuel control switches on AI171 moved to the “CUTOFF” position in quick succession during flight. Although the switches were returned to “RUN” around 10 seconds later, both engines had already flamed out, or shut down due to loss of combustion.

The report had also recorded cockpit voice recorder conversations in which one pilot asked the other why the switches had been moved, while the other denied doing so. The AAIB had not identified whether the captain or first officer made the remarks.

The investigation report had not ruled out technical faults and said aviation medicine and psychology experts were also part of the inquiry. The final investigation report in the June 2025 crash is yet to be released.