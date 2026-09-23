Wednesday, September 23, 2026 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Domestic air passenger traffic falls 6.34% to 12.13 million in August: DGCA

Domestic air passenger traffic falls 6.34% to 12.13 million in August: DGCA

Domestic airlines carried 12.13 million passengers in August, down 6.34 per cent from a year earlier, while Air India Group gained market share and IndiGo's share declined

airlines, flight, aviation

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood at 1.39 per cent in the previous month

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 6.34 per cent year-on-year to 12.126 million in August, according to DGCA data released on Wednesday.

All Indian airlines together carried a total of  12.947 million passengers in August 2025.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2026 were 110.53 million as against 110.726 million during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of -0.18 per cent and monthly (August 2026 vs August 2025) growth of -6.34 per cent," Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

During the month under review, IndiGo's market share dropped sequentially by 2.4 per cent to 65 per cent from 67.4 per cent in July, while crisis-ridden SpiceJet's share declined to 1.2 per cent from 1.6 per cent in July this year, according to DGCA data.

 

However, Air India Group's market share climbed to 26.7 per cent in August, gaining 2.7 per cent over July 2026.

Also Read

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR

Service producer prices show mixed trend across sectors in Q1FY27premium

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 400 pts, Nifty above 23,450; metal shares shine

Adroit Industries IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; brokerages largely bullish

Adroit Industries IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; brokerages largely bullish

Asiad 2026: Find live updates of all India events here

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Mirabai wins Silver medal; badminton- IND vs CHN s/f underway

Apple watches, Apple

Apple explores whoop-like fitness tracker to expand wearable lineup: Report

Akasa Air's market share remained unchanged at 5.5 per cent during the month under review vis-a-vis July, DGCA data showed.

In terms of On Time Performance (OTP) at the 10 major airports in August 2026, IndiGo topped the list at 91.5 per cent, followed by Akasa Air and Air India Group at 90.5 per cent and 83.9 per cent, respectively.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood at 1.39 per cent in the previous month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

r naidu

No decision yet on operators of airports owning airlines, says Naidu

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

Aviation Min signs 21 agreements under UDAN to boost regional connectivity

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Govt to assess pros and cons of airport operators holding airline stakes

Air India

Air India to launch IFE platform in 2027, eyes higher ancillary revenues

delhi airport

Delhi airport jumps 11 spots to rank 28th among global megahubs in 2026

Topics : Air passenger Air passenger demand Air passenger traffic Air passengers

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchHero Motors sharesAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 12:12 PM IST