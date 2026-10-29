Domestic aviation industry may post losses of ₹38,000 cr in FY27: Icra

The Indian aviation industry is expected to post net losses of ₹36,000-38,000 crore in the current fiscal year, compared to estimated net losses of ₹28,000-30,000 crore in the previous year, ratings agency Icra said on Thursday.

The losses were primarily driven by moderation in passenger traffic growth, rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and forex losses arising from the sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee, it said.

The onset of the war in West Asia in late February 2026 is expected to dampen air passenger traffic growth in FY27, Icra said.

Additionally, increased costs due to depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar, elevated ATF prices and a rise in lease rentals amid continued aircraft deliveries are projected to cause a net loss of ₹36,000-38,000 crore in this fiscal.

These cost escalations may not be adequately passed on to passengers through fare hikes, it said.