FIA seeks faster release of funds sanctioned to airlines under ECLGS 5.0

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, has sought urgent intervention from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to speed up the release of funds sanctioned under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu dated October 1, FIA said some member airlines had received only part of the assistance sanctioned under the scheme. This is because of hesitation on the part of lending institutions, it mentioned.

ECLGS is a government-backed credit support scheme under which banks can provide additional loans to eligible businesses, with the government providing a guarantee to lenders against specified defaults.

ECLGS 5.0 was approved by the Union Cabinet on May 5, 2026, to support businesses facing liquidity stress from the West Asia crisis. For airlines, the scheme provides 90 per cent guarantee cover and has earmarked ₹5,000 crore for the sector.

FIA said airlines that had sought credit under ECLGS 5.0 had received a portion of the sanctioned assistance, but the release of the balance amounts had been delayed in several cases due to continued hesitation among lending institutions.

“Therefore, it is imperative that MoCA facilitates in the timely release of funds under the ECLGS 5.0 scheme, particularly for member airlines that remain financially vulnerable and have applied for the immediate liquidity support provided by ECLGS 5.0 to sustain and strengthen their operations,” FIA said in the letter.

The federation said immediate access to the sanctioned funds was important for airlines that continue to face financial pressure.

The federation said the Indian aviation industry was facing unprecedented financial and operational challenges due to the continuing conflict in West Asia since April 2026, along with airspace restrictions and flight diversions.

It also pointed to rupee depreciation, escalating operational costs and the sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. According to FIA, these developments had severely strained airline liquidity and working capital, creating the need for immediate government support.