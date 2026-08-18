Fire breaks out in old ATC building of Kolkata Airport, no injury reported
The fire was brought under control and did not spread to other parts of the building, Airport director Vikram Singh said
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A fire broke out at the old Air Traffic Control (ATC) building of N S C Bose International Airport here on Tuesday, officials said.
There was no report of any injury or any flight disruptions due to the fire, they said.
Airport employees noticed the fire on the third floor of the building. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which brought the blaze under control, officials said.
The fire was brought under control and did not spread to other parts of the building, Airport director Vikram Singh said.
"Fire broke out in an open area on the third floor of the old ATC building. It was brought under control and did not spread," Singh said.
According to preliminary assessments by fire officials, the old ATC building had been decorated with string lights on the occasion of Independence Day. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in one of the decorative lights.
Airport authorities said that there was no major damage in the incident. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are being investigated, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 3:53 PM IST