FLY91 places $1-billion order for 40 ATR 72-600 regional aircraft

Regional airline FLY91 on Thursday placed a firm order for 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft worth approximately $1 billion, marking the largest ATR order globally by a regional airline.

The Goa-based airline currently operates six ATR 72-600 aircraft. On Thursday, the carrier mentioned that it planned to lease another six to eight aircraft before the new aircraft begin arriving and expected its fleet to reach more than 60 aircraft over the coming years, as it expands its network to smaller cities with limited or no air connectivity.

European firm ATR is a 50:50 joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo. The ATR 72-600 is a turboprop aircraft, meaning it uses propeller-driven engines rather than the jet engines used by larger commercial aircraft. Its lower operating costs and ability to use shorter runways make it suited to regional routes connecting smaller airports.

Thursday's order comes as the government has announced UDAN 2.0, giving fresh impetus to regional connectivity.

“FLY91 was built on a singular conviction that India needs a dedicated regional airline focused on connecting emerging cities directly and efficiently. We have grown steadily and consistently since our launch, and this 40-aircraft order becomes the foundation for our next chapter,” Manoj Chacko, founder, managing director and chief executive officer of FLY91, said.

UDAN 2.0, formally Modified UDAN, was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 25, 2026, and launched on July 4. It has a Rs 28,840 crore allocation for 2026-27 to 2035-36. The scheme will develop 100 airports from existing airstrips and 200 helipads, and provide airlines with Rs 10,043 crore in viability-gap funding, a subsidy that supports flights on routes that are not commercially viable.

FLY91's order will further expand India's ATR fleet, which currently comprises about 70 aircraft across three airlines. IndiGo has 44 ATR 72-600s, Alliance Air has 18 ATR 72-600s and two ATR 42-600s, while FLY91 operates six ATR 72-600s.

FLY91 currently operates close to 280 flights a week to 12 cities and has flown more than 15,000 flights since launching operations. Its 13th destination is scheduled to be added later this month.

“Regional connectivity is a fundamental pillar of India’s aviation growth story, and bridging smaller cities with major economic hubs remains a national priority. The Government’s ₹28,840 crore investment under the UDAN 2.0 framework reflects our strong commitment to expanding regional air connectivity and bringing more tier 2 and tier 3 cities into the national economic mainstream,” Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said.

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, chief executive officer of ATR, said the aircraft would help FLY91 expand regional connectivity while offering affordable fares. These aircraft produce 45 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions than similar-sized regional jets.

FLY91 currently connects cities including Pune, Sindhudurg, Solapur and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Agatti in Lakshadweep, Hubballi in Karnataka, and Tirupati, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. Its network also includes Bengaluru, Goa, Kochi and Hyderabad.

The order is larger than the previous biggest ATR deal by a regional airline, although it is not the largest ATR order overall. IndiGo's 2017 order for 50 ATR 72-600 aircraft remains larger, while Taiwan's UNI Air ordered 19 ATR aircraft in 2025.