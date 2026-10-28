Govt asks airlines to ensure crew, aircraft readiness ahead of fog season

The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked airlines to ensure the availability of qualified crew, compliant aircraft for low-visibility operations and to put in place realistic flight schedules to minimise inconvenience to passengers during operational disruptions in the upcoming fog season.

The fog season is expected to run from December 15, 2026 to February 15, 2027, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

At a fog preparedness meeting of stakeholders convened by the ministry on Tuesday, officials discussed advance preparedness, timely communication, effective coordination and appropriate assistance to passengers in case of flight delays, cancellations and rescheduling due to disruptions.

In a release, the ministry said airlines have been asked to ensure that their respective ground handlers maintain adequate staffing, ensure efficient baggage management and aircraft turnaround, and provide necessary assistance to passengers during operational disruptions.

"Airlines were directed to ensure the availability of qualified crew and compliant aircraft for low visibility operations, plan realistic flight schedules and take timely decisions regarding flight operations," it said.

At the meeting, it was emphasised that passengers should receive timely updates through SMS, mobile applications and email regarding delays, cancellations and revised departure times in case of disruptions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been asked to ensure regulatory oversight, compliance with applicable instructions, verification of aircraft and crew preparedness, and effective passenger facilitation measures by airlines.

"Airports Authority of India (AAI) and airport operators were directed to ensure the readiness of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Runway Visual Range (RVR) systems, airside safety, adequate terminal capacity and effective coordination for airport operations during low-visibility conditions," the release said.

The ministry has asked the IMD to ensure that there are reliable weather forecasts and timely dissemination of weather updates to facilitate operational planning.

The Air Traffic Control and air navigation service providers have been instructed to ensure safe sequencing of air traffic, adherence to low-visibility procedures and coordinated traffic management during fog conditions, the release said.

Besides, preparations will be made to ensure adequate staffing at check-in counters, airline helpdesks and customer care facilities.

According to the release, the ministry has emphasised that airlines need to ensure their help desks at the airports are manned by informed and empowered personnel who can adequately address the queries of the passengers.

"The collective objective is to minimise passenger inconvenience through advance preparedness, timely information, clear operational decisions and effective passenger assistance during the upcoming fog season," it said.

Under the chairmanship of Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, the ministry held the fog preparedness meeting with stakeholders, including officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi airport, other airports, airlines, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

DGCA Director General Vir Vikram Yadav and AAI Chairman Puneet Kansal also participated in the meeting.