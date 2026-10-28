Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Govt asks airlines to ensure crew, aircraft readiness ahead of fog season

Govt asks airlines to ensure crew, aircraft readiness ahead of fog season

The fog season is expected to run from December 15, 2026 to February 15, 2027, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

The Air Traffic Control and air navigation service providers have been instructed to ensure safe sequencing of air traffic, adherence to low-visibility procedures and coordinated traffic management during fog conditions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked airlines to ensure the availability of qualified crew, compliant aircraft for low-visibility operations and to put in place realistic flight schedules to minimise inconvenience to passengers during operational disruptions in the upcoming fog season.

The fog season is expected to run from December 15, 2026 to February 15, 2027, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

At a fog preparedness meeting of stakeholders convened by the ministry on Tuesday, officials discussed advance preparedness, timely communication, effective coordination and appropriate assistance to passengers in case of flight delays, cancellations and rescheduling due to disruptions.

In a release, the ministry said airlines have been asked to ensure that their respective ground handlers maintain adequate staffing, ensure efficient baggage management and aircraft turnaround, and provide necessary assistance to passengers during operational disruptions.

 

"Airlines were directed to ensure the availability of qualified crew and compliant aircraft for low visibility operations, plan realistic flight schedules and take timely decisions regarding flight operations," it said.

Also Read

International flights

Govt has no plans to regulate airfares, may cap prices during emergencies

Emirates Group

Delhi-bound Emirates flight hit by bird strike, delayed over 14 hours

Air India

Air India sets up panel to identify cost-saving opportunities across units

Nipun Aggarwal

Air India CCTO Nipun Aggarwal flags 'very low' utilisation at 120 airportspremium

Air India

Airspace curbs impact on Air India worse than last year: Report

At the meeting, it was emphasised that passengers should receive timely updates through SMS, mobile applications and email regarding delays, cancellations and revised departure times in case of disruptions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been asked to ensure regulatory oversight, compliance with applicable instructions, verification of aircraft and crew preparedness, and effective passenger facilitation measures by airlines.

"Airports Authority of India (AAI) and airport operators were directed to ensure the readiness of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Runway Visual Range (RVR) systems, airside safety, adequate terminal capacity and effective coordination for airport operations during low-visibility conditions," the release said.

The ministry has asked the IMD to ensure that there are reliable weather forecasts and timely dissemination of weather updates to facilitate operational planning.

The Air Traffic Control and air navigation service providers have been instructed to ensure safe sequencing of air traffic, adherence to low-visibility procedures and coordinated traffic management during fog conditions, the release said.

Besides, preparations will be made to ensure adequate staffing at check-in counters, airline helpdesks and customer care facilities.

According to the release, the ministry has emphasised that airlines need to ensure their help desks at the airports are manned by informed and empowered personnel who can adequately address the queries of the passengers.

"The collective objective is to minimise passenger inconvenience through advance preparedness, timely information, clear operational decisions and effective passenger assistance during the upcoming fog season," it said.

Under the chairmanship of Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, the ministry held the fog preparedness meeting with stakeholders, including officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi airport, other airports, airlines, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

DGCA Director General Vir Vikram Yadav and AAI Chairman Puneet Kansal also participated in the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Spicejet

SpiceJet's domestic market share falls below Star Air for the first time

Navi Mumbai International Airport

IndiGo, Air India break ranks with foreign carriers on Navi Mumbai shift

Indigo

IndiGo, Air India to shift flights to Navi Mumbai ahead of T1 revamp

gst

GSTAT allows GST refund on cancelled air tickets if fare, taxes returned

Air India

Air India and AI Express cancel Riyadh, Dammam flights till Nov 7

Topics : Aviation News aviation sector in India civil aviation sector Aviation industry airlines

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNov Visa BulletinDefence stocksQ2 Results TodayAther Energy ShareMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferHindustan Unilever ShareGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 8:00 AM IST