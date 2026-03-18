60% seats on every flight to be free to choose: DGCA rolls out new norms

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines to offer free seat selection for at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight, aiming to ensure fair access for passengers and improve transparency in airline practices.

The new direction was issued through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of a broader push to improve passenger convenience and standardise airline policies.

Under the new rule, airlines must allocate a minimum of 60 per cent of seats on each flight without any seat selection charges. The move intends to ensure that passengers are not forced to pay extra to choose basic seating options.

Passengers on same booking to sit together

The DGCA has also asked airlines to seat passengers travelling on the same booking reference (PNR) together, preferably in adjacent seats wherever possible.

Clear rules for baggage, pets

The regulator has also asked airlines to adopt transparent policies for carrying sports equipment, musical instruments and pets. Such items must be handled in a passenger-friendly manner while complying with safety and operational regulations.

Airlines will need to clearly communicate these policies so that passengers are aware of the applicable rules and charges.

Focus on passenger rights

The government has reiterated that airlines must strictly follow the "passenger rights framework", particularly in situations involving delays, cancellations or denied boarding.

Airlines have also been directed to prominently display passenger rights across their websites, mobile apps, booking platforms and airport counters. Information on passenger entitlements must also be communicated in regional languages to ensure wider awareness.

Steps to improve travel experience

The ministry said the directive is part of its broader efforts to improve the overall passenger experience. It highlighted several passenger-focused initiatives introduced earlier, including affordable food outlets under UDAN Yatri Cafes, free book access through Flybrary and free Wi-Fi facilities at airports.

According to the ministry, these measures aim to enhance transparency, reduce passenger complaints and improve ease of travel.