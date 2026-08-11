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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Govt summons Air India CEO over Phuket-Delhi flight's altitude loss

Govt summons Air India CEO over Phuket-Delhi flight's altitude loss

India's civil aviation minister has summoned Air ​India CEO after the ​airline's Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly lost about ‌300 feet of altitude last week, a source with knowledge of the matter said

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

MD & CEO, Air India Campbell Wilson (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters NEW DELHI, Aug 11
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

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India's civil aviation minister has summoned Air ​India CEO Campbell Wilson after the ​airline's Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly lost about ‌300 feet of altitude last week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Air India and the minister's office did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The government move comes days after Indian authorities opened an investigation ‌into the incident involving an Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The flight from the Thai tourist city experienced a "momentary altitude variation" while it was flying over the eastern Indian state of Odisha, leading to injuries ​to 13 passengers and four crew members, Air India said.

 

The ‌aircraft, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, landed safely ​in ‌Delhi.

On Sunday, India's civil aviation ministry said the ‌captain of the flight returned an initial screening result for psychoactive substances, ‌prompting further ​laboratory testing.

Air ​India said that it had not been informed of the results.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:01 PM IST