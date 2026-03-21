Govt to lift airfare cap from March 23 imposed after IndiGo disruptions
Govt to lift airfare cap imposed after IndiGo disruptions from March 23
Akshita Singh New Delhi
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The Civil Aviation Ministry said it would remove the temporary cap on domestic airfares from March 23, a restriction imposed following flight disruptions involving IndiGo in December 2025.
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Topics : IndiGo Civil Aviation Ministry
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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 11:11 PM IST