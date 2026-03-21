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Govt to lift airfare cap from March 23 imposed after IndiGo disruptions

Govt to lift airfare cap imposed after IndiGo disruptions from March 23

Indigo

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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The Civil Aviation Ministry said it would remove the temporary cap on domestic airfares from March 23, a restriction imposed following flight disruptions involving IndiGo in December 2025.
 

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Topics : IndiGo Civil Aviation Ministry

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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