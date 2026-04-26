How IndiGo is set to dominate Navi Mumbai over rivals with capacity push

The strategy and bet taken by airlines have helped NMIAL to increase the number of departing flights from the airport fourfold — from 20 a day in March to 80 in April.

The big push comes even while IndiGo’s key competitor, the Air India group, has flagged concern on shifting operations to the new airport (it does not fly from or to it), higher tariffs, increased costs in case operations are split between NMIAL and the airport in Mumbai, and inadequate road and metro connectivity.

However, IndiGo has deployed an average of 55 departing daily flights (385 flights a week) from the airport.

Not only that, in a major push it has flights connecting 45 destinations including Delhi, Kolkata, Benguluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, Chandigarh, and Lucknow.

The large increase has pushed the NMIAL to become the ninth-largest domestic airport in the country, ahead of the one in Guwahati, and is expected to overtake Pune soon.

The other two players that have operations at the airport are Akasa, which has direct flights to Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Benguluru, among others, and Air India Express.

Both run seven to eight departures a day.

Aviation experts say the expansion in NMIAL is closely tied up with the availability of new planes the airlines need to expand.

They are of the view that a reason IndiGo has been able to deploy capacity is the continuous and consistent induction of new planes to its fleet even this year. According to the airline, it had deployed seven new planes in calendar year 2026 to date, with the bulk of them being the A320 neo.

Akasa has also increased its fleet by inducting this year seven 737 Max 8, according to planesplotter.com, giving it more flexibility to add more flights and destinations.