IATA opposes 'forced' shift of international flights to Navi Mumbai airport

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to intervene against Mumbai International Airport Ltd's (MIAL) proposal to forcibly shift around one-third of every airline's international passenger and cargo operations from Mumbai airport to newly-opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) from October 1, saying the plan was not developed in consultation with airlines.

The IATA — which has over 370 airline members from 120 nations — said airlines had received communication from MIAL about the proposed transition, while details of the plan were also reported in the media without consultation with international airlines.

It said this had created confusion among airlines and passengers and raised operational, commercial and regulatory concerns. Both operators — MIAL as well as NMIAL — are controlled by the Adani group.

“IATA is fundamentally opposed to forced airline relocations. Any transfer of operations should be voluntary, commercially and operationally viable, and supported by a comprehensive operational readiness and airport transfer process (ORAT) — consulted upon and agreed to by airline stakeholders,” IATA stated in its letter to MoCA dated September 9.

When asked about IATA’s letter, an MIAL spokesperson told Business Standard that Terminal 1 at Mumbai Airport was scheduled for demolition and reconstruction in mid-2025, but the project was deferred as Navi Mumbai Airport was not ready by then. ORAT is the process through which an airport and its users test and prepare all operations before a major transfer. IATA said this process had not been properly demonstrated for the proposed move from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport.

The redevelopment of Terminal 1 will now begin in January. Airlines “may choose” to shift their flights to Navi Mumbai Airport or “temporarily suspend” them until 2029-30, when the new Terminal 1 is scheduled to be commissioned, the spokesperson added.

The global airlines' body — in its letter — also raised questions about whether NMI has all the facilities required to handle international airline operations. These include ground handling, aircraft maintenance, catering, cargo facilities, crew transport and accommodation, regulatory approvals and passenger connectivity.

“International airlines finalise schedules, aircraft deployment, sales inventory and resource planning many months in advance of a flight. Both the MoCA Guidelines for Slot Allocation, and international standards, envisage that capacity constraints and resulting slot availability are assessed through a transparent coordination process involving capacity analysis and consultation with affected stakeholders,” it noted.

Slots are the time windows allotted to airlines to take off or land at an airport. IATA said any reduction in Mumbai airport's capacity should, therefore, follow a transparent process involving airlines, capacity analysis and advance communication.

The association said airlines were also seeking clarity on NMIA's readiness for different types of aircraft, particularly widebody planes used on many long-haul international routes. It said questions remained over maintenance approvals, catering, ground equipment and the availability of stands where widebody aircraft can park.

“In the case of the Navi Mumbai airport, airlines have not been made fully aware of whether the MRO operator at the airport possesses the necessary regulatory approval / type certifications, to serve various aircraft types that international airlines will operate,” IATA noted.

MRO means maintenance, repair and overhaul of an aircraft. IATA added that airlines understood the Navi Mumbai airport currently has only dry catering, which, it said, was not ideal for catering requirements on international flights.

It further objected to any arrangement under which airlines would have to surrender their existing slots at the Mumbai airport as part of the transition. It said the capacity and coordination arrangements for the two airports should be established separately.

IATA said a reduction in Mumbai airport capacity should not automatically be used to direct airlines towards Navi Mumbai airport. It also wants MoCA and the airport operator to provide the analysis explaining the capacity constraint at Mumbai airport, how long it is expected to last and why one-third of each airline's operations had been selected for transfer.

IATA said the issue was particularly important as both the airports are owned by the same operator. It called for extensive consultation, readiness milestones and implementation timelines to be established well before any operational changes.

“International experience demonstrates that successful transitions to dual-airport systems are undertaken after extensive stakeholder consultation, clearly defined readiness milestones and implementation timelines that are developed well in advance of operational changes,” it noted.

IATA said it supports the development of the Navi Mumbai airport and Mumbai's long-term dual-airport system. However, it wants airlines to have a greater role in deciding how and when their operations are shifted.

In its statement, MIAL spokesperson said: “In line with AERA's tariff order, Terminal 1 at Mumbai Airport is scheduled for demolition and reconstruction during the current control period. While the demolition work was originally planned to commence in mid-2025, MIAL voluntarily deferred it due to the absence of an alternative operating facility for airlines. With NMIAL becoming operational, airlines now have an alternative option within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.” The association has asked MoCA to help develop a transparent and coordinated transition framework with stakeholder agreement, a clear implementation timeline and regulatory oversight, with a focus on safety and passenger facilitation.

“Stakeholders including airlines have been informed that Terminal 1 redevelopment will commence in January 2027, hence they may choose to relocate operations to NMIAL or temporarily suspend operations effectiveOctober 25th until the new Terminal 1 at MIAL is commissioned in 2029-30.

This is a temporary transition, and MIAL will honour airlines' historic slot rights once the new terminal becomes operational.” added MIAL Spokesperson.