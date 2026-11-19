Both these instances point to wider challenges facing India’s air traffic management infrastructure, including ageing automation systems and the suitability of new equipment being installed as part of modernisation projects. Adding to the concerns are delays from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in granting certain authorisations to controllers.

Questions have also been raised over the leadership of AAI’s air navigation services division, which oversees ATC operations. Officials familiar with the developments told Business Standard that these issues have left controllers increasingly worried.

The DGCA, AAI, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard.

On November 13, a technical failure in the US ATC network forced the Federal Aviation Administration to halt departures across the country for several hours. US officials said a network problem had emerged in the replacement of ageing copper telecommunications lines with fibre connections.

While the US disruption involved a telecom network, it brought the importance of reliable technology in air traffic management to the forefront.

In India, officials said automation software at major airports, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, and Chennai, had reached the end of its support period. Replacement work was at different stages, with contracts awarded for some projects, while procurement was yet to begin for others.

It must be noted that air navigation services, including ATC, in Indian civil airspace are the responsibility of the government-owned AAI, irrespective of whether an airport is privately or publicly operated.

An ATC automation system is a computer-based platform that brings together information on aircraft movements and displays it to controllers. It processes data from radar and other surveillance sources, matches aircraft with their flight plans and helps controllers monitor their positions, altitude, and speed. It can also generate alerts when aircraft risk coming too close to one another.

AAI has been undertaking upgrades to these systems. In October 2022, it awarded a contract to Spain-based Indra Sistemas for automation systems, including advanced surface movement guidance and control systems, at Mumbai and four other airports. However, the new system at Mumbai is still undergoing testing, according to officials.

The choice of display monitors accompanying these upgrades has emerged as another concern. Officials said commercial TV screens, rather than specialised monitors traditionally used at ATC workstations, had been installed at Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad airports. They questioned whether such screens were suitable for an operational environment where controllers must read critical flight information and identify alerts quickly.

The Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India) raised the issue in letters to AAI in August this year. In a letter dated August 10, its regional leadership flagged the use of 42-inch Samsung TV screens at Mumbai’s new ATC facility. The guild’s general secretary escalated the matter to the AAI chairman on August 28.

The guild’s objections included concerns over screen readability, colour contrast, alert visibility, and possible delays in displaying information. It also reported eye strain, headaches, and discomfort among controllers using the screens for prolonged periods. These problems, it said, were not encountered with specialised ATC displays. Monitors manufactured by companies such as Belgium-based ScioTeq and Japan-based Eizo Corporation offer stable brightness, high resolution, better contrast, and anti-reflective surfaces, helping controllers read critical flight information during long shifts.

A separate concern relates to the authorisation of controllers to handle procedural ATC. Procedural control is used when radar-based surveillance is unavailable or cannot be relied upon. Controllers then maintain separation between aircraft using information such as flight plans, pilots’ position reports, and estimated arrival times.

Officials familiar with the matter said the DGCA had, over the past six to seven months, stopped granting procedural control authorisations to newly certified surveillance controllers. This has led to a disagreement between the regulator and AAI over the training required before controllers can receive the authorisation.

According to officials, AAI’s position is that simulation-based training can be sufficient and that controllers need not necessarily undergo live operational training to obtain the authorisation. The DGCA, however, has maintained that controllers must be trained on a live operational ATC system. The two sides have held several meetings, but a resolution has yet to be reached, officials said.

The disagreement has implications for the number of controllers who can be authorised to undertake procedural control. Officials said AAI was concerned that mandatory live training could affect aircraft movements at busy airports. During such training, aircraft may have to be maintained at wider separation distances, reducing the number that can be handled, including those permitted to land or take off, at any given time.

The guild has also questioned the representation of ATC within AAI’s senior management.

The post of member (air navigation services) fell vacant after its previous incumbent retired in September. AAI’s member (human resources) is currently holding the additional charge.

The issue goes beyond an unfilled senior management position. The member (air navigation services) portfolio covers air traffic management and the communication, navigation and surveillance systems that support it. In its communications to the government, the guild has argued that the role requires an understanding of the operational and technical requirements of air navigation services.

The guild had raised a related issue before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in July 2025, arguing that AAI’s board should have a senior member with ATC experience. In its report presented in August 2025, the committee recommended that the MoCA examine the feasibility of creating a dedicated member (ATC) position.

The committee had also signposted problems with automation systems at Delhi and Mumbai airports. It observed that controllers faced issues such as slow system response and delays in processing information. The systems also lacked advanced decision support features and adequate integration for real-time data sharing.

It recommended a time-bound, adequately funded modernisation programme and a technical audit of existing systems. The committee also called for advanced tools to detect potential conflicts between aircraft and predict traffic situations, with air traffic controllers involved in the upgrade process.

The guild had identified similar problems earlier. In a letter to the AAI chairman dated July 27, 2022, it raised concerns over the age and reliability of Mumbai’s automation system. It said the system’s hardware was more than 16 years old and that support for the original equipment was no longer available.

The letter also highlighted obsolete network infrastructure, difficulties in sourcing spare parts, and repeated failures of workstations and servers. It said some surveillance feeds had been disabled to reduce the load on the system. The guild had warned that replacing the automation system could take several years.

More than four years after the guild marked these problems, Mumbai airport is still awaiting the full implementation of its upgraded ATC automation system.

Controllers flag...