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India, Vietnam agree to double flight capacity to over 16,000 seats a week

The increase, effective immediately, comes as airlines from both countries have used up, or are close to exhausting, their existing flying rights

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India and Vietnam have agreed to increase the number of flights, more than doubling the bilateral air capacity limit to over 16,000 seats a week from around 8,000 currently.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

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India and Vietnam have agreed to increase the number of flights, more than doubling the bilateral air capacity limit to over 16,000 seats a week from around 8,000 currently, according to a report in The Economic Times.
 
The increase, effective immediately, comes as airlines in both countries have used up, or are close to exhausting, their existing flying rights amid growing travel demand. 
Under bilateral air service agreements, governments allocate reciprocal flying rights to airlines from each country, limiting the number of flights and seats carriers can operate on specific international routes.

Vietnam airlines to add more India flights

Indian carriers IndiGo and Air India currently operate 30 flights a week to Vietnam, while Vietnamese carriers operate 48 flights, the report said citing data analytics firm Cirium.
  
The increased capacity will reportedly allow Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet to add more flights to Indian metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

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Vietnam’s Sun PhuQuoc Airlines is also planning to launch flights to Mumbai.
 
“Vietnam is a hot selling destination from India, driven by an increase in flight connectivity,” Nguyen Trung Hieu, India country manager at Vietnam Airlines, told The Economic Times. “Vietnam Airlines with its A350 aircraft is the first full service carrier on the route, which will appeal to the premium travellers.”
 
This is the second increase in the bilateral seat quota between India and Vietnam since 2024. The latest increase comes amid growing domestic demand for travel to Southeast Asian nations in recent years, helped in part by the easing of visa requirements for Indian visitors.
 

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 12:00 PM IST