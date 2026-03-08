Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Indian airlines cancel 279 international flights amid West Asia crisis

Indian airlines cancel 279 international flights amid West Asia crisis

The civil aviation ministry on Sunday said that due to the ongoing situation in the Gulf, flight operations have been impacted across several sectors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

Indian airlines cancelled 279 international flights on Sunday due to the ongoing situation in the West Asia.

The escalating conflict in the region involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations due to airspace closures and restrictions.

The civil aviation ministry on Sunday said that due to the ongoing situation in the Gulf, flight operations have been impacted across several sectors.

"A total of 49 flight operations were scheduled today by Indian domestic carriers from West Asia to India. As on 8 March, 279 flights scheduled to be operated today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled," the ministry said in a post on X.

 

An official said that a total of 66 flights, including 34 departures and 32 arrivals, were cancelled at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said that due to the current geopolitical developments in the West Asia, some west-bound international flights may experience delays or schedule changes.

Meanwhile, Air India will operate 78 additional flights on nine international routes from March 10 to 18 to provide more travel options for passengers amid the disruptions due to the West Asia conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

